Marc-Andre Fleury benched for Game 6 vs. Blues

The Minnesota Wild are making a change in net ahead of Game 6 vs. the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Instead of Marc-Andre Fleury, the Wild are expected to start backup Cam Talbot down 3-2 in the first-round series and on the brink of elimination. The Wild dropped Game 5 at home 5-2 and have lost back-to-back games by that score. Fleury has been shaky in net so far in the series.

Fleury has allowed at least four goals in back-to-back losses and also allowed four goals in a 4-0 loss in Game 1 of the series. The Blues have a chance to advance to the second round and Fleury won’t be tasked with getting the series back to Minnesota.

Talbot was solid for most of the season for the Wild, going 32-12-4 with a 2.77 GAA and .911 save percentage in 49 appearances. He also has a decent track record in the playoffs despite limited action. In 32 postseason appearances, Talbot is 15-15 with a 2.45 GAA and .923 SV% and six shutouts. He started all seven games in the first round of last year’s playoffs, when the Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.