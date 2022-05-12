Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested for 2nd degree domestic ‘tampering’

Update:

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested and is being held by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. The charges have yet to be released and won’t be until he is officially booked, per Palmer.

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos out of Alabama with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season dealt with injuries early in the year and ended up with 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Broncos went out and made a huge splash by trading for the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson’s presence, along with a solid group of young receivers like Jeudy, have raised the hopes for the Broncos in 2022 to go as far as the Super Bowl.

Hopefully this incident turns out to be minor, but we will keep you updated as news is reported.