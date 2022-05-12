 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested for 2nd degree domestic ‘tampering’

By Chet Gresham Updated
/ new
Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball after the catch for a first down as Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions pursues the play during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 12, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Update:

Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested and is being held by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. The charges have yet to be released and won’t be until he is officially booked, per Palmer.

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos out of Alabama with the 15th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season dealt with injuries early in the year and ended up with 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero touchdowns.

The Broncos went out and made a huge splash by trading for the Seahawks’ franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson’s presence, along with a solid group of young receivers like Jeudy, have raised the hopes for the Broncos in 2022 to go as far as the Super Bowl.

Hopefully this incident turns out to be minor, but we will keep you updated as news is reported.

More From DraftKings Nation