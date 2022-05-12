Opening odds for 2022 NFL season opener featuring Bills vs. Rams on Thursday night

The 2022 NFL schedule is out for all 32 teams and we now know which matchups to circle for the fall. As is tradition, the defending Super Bowl champions will usher in the new season as the Los Angeles Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills on a special edition of Sunday Night Football. The game will kick off on Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on NBC.

L.A. will raise their Super Bowl banner in their home confines of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the very place they won the Lombardi Trophy in February. Meanwhile, Buffalo will be looking to start a season of high expectations off with a victory. The Bills are currently the favorites to win Super Bowl 57 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Bills -110, Rams -110

Early pick: Bills

The Bills will have had an entire offseason to stew on their disappointing overtime loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round and will open the season with a sense of urgency. The early pick is on Buffalo spoiling Los Angeles’ banner raising celebration.

