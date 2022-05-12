Danny Green OUT for rest of Game 6 vs. Heat with leg injury

Update: Green will not return in Game 6 with the leg injury he suffered in the first quarter.

Ahead of the MRI for Philadelphia guard Danny Green, there's significant concern on the severity of the left knee injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 12, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green was helped to the locker room in Game 6 against the Miami Heat with a leg injury. It did not look good for Green, who was 1-1 from deep in three minutes before leaving the game.

Danny Green is down in a ton of pain at the far end of the floor. Looked like Embiid's weight came down on his leg — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 12, 2022

Prayer to Danny green i wish no injuries on anyone even my Ops Rn Philly ‼️ pic.twitter.com/SVxHlGXD7d — Cherokee (@therealfrostyy2) May 12, 2022

Green has been a key player for the 76ers since Game 3, consistently hitting outside shots. He’s benefitted massively from Joel Embiid’s presence in the series, which makes this injury a lot more unfortunate. Embiid crashing into Green’s leg in a potential elimination game is truly bad luck.

If Green cannot return, which seems likely at this point, look for the Sixers to play Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz in his place. Matisse Thybulle is dealing with a foot injury but is available to play and could get some minutes if the 76ers need him. However, none of those players have the shooting upside and production of Green.