Danny Green OUT for rest of Game 6 vs. Heat with leg injury

The Sixers SG will be missed.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four
Danny Green of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a foul shot against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108.
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Update: Green will not return in Game 6 with the leg injury he suffered in the first quarter.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green was helped to the locker room in Game 6 against the Miami Heat with a leg injury. It did not look good for Green, who was 1-1 from deep in three minutes before leaving the game.

Green has been a key player for the 76ers since Game 3, consistently hitting outside shots. He’s benefitted massively from Joel Embiid’s presence in the series, which makes this injury a lot more unfortunate. Embiid crashing into Green’s leg in a potential elimination game is truly bad luck.

If Green cannot return, which seems likely at this point, look for the Sixers to play Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz in his place. Matisse Thybulle is dealing with a foot injury but is available to play and could get some minutes if the 76ers need him. However, none of those players have the shooting upside and production of Green.

