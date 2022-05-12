Heat advance to Eastern conference finals with 4-2 series win over 76ers

The Miami Heat took down the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their second-round series to become the first team in the 2022 NBA playoffs to advance to the conference finals. The Heat will have homecourt advantage in the Eastern conference finals as the No. 1 seed and await the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat got big performances from Jimmy Butler and Max Strus in the closeout game, but it was their defense which continued to be the difference. Miami held Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in check for the contest, while James Harden was more of a spectator than many expected. Philly fans rightfully booed the team in this game and now there are big questions for the franchise heading into the offseason.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Heat have the best odds to win the East at -105. They are +425 to win the NBA Finals.