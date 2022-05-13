 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USFL Week 5 standings

We discuss the USFL standings ahead of the Week 5 games.

By TeddyRicketson
Head coach Larry Fedora of New Orleans Breakers talks with reporters after defeating the Houston Gamblers 23-16 on May 08, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Wesley Hitt/USFL/Getty Images

Week 5 of the USFL season is here. We’ve got a total of 10 games in the regular season, and then the Top 2 teams from each division will head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio. The standings for the USFL as we near the halfway point of the inaugural season are a mix of the haves and have not. The Birmingham Stallions have the best record in the league sitting at 4-0. Alternatively, the Pittsburgh Maulers are still searching for the organization’s first win and are 0-4 heading into Week 5.

Both divisions are still up for grabs and it is too early in the season to see who could be heading to Canton for the playoffs. If the season ended today, it would be the New Jersey Generals and the Philadelphia Stars for the North division. The South division would be represented by the Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.

NORTH W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK
1 3-1 0.750 79 63 1-0 2-1 3-0 W3
2 2-2 0.500 89 95 1-1 1-1 2-1 W1
3 1-3 0.250 67 53 1-2 0-1 1-2 L1
4 0-4 0.000 39 92 0-2 0-2 0-3 L4
SOUTH W-L-T PCT PF PA HOME AWAY DIV STRK
1 4-0 1.000 99 75 2-0 2-0 3-0 W4
2 3-1 0.750 93 58 2-1 1-0 2-1 W1
3 2-2 0.500 57 79 0-1 2-1 1-2 L1
4 1-3 0.250 87 95 0-2 1-1 0-3 L3

