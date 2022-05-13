USFL Week 5 standings

Week 5 of the USFL season is here. We’ve got a total of 10 games in the regular season, and then the Top 2 teams from each division will head to the playoffs in Canton, Ohio. The standings for the USFL as we near the halfway point of the inaugural season are a mix of the haves and have not. The Birmingham Stallions have the best record in the league sitting at 4-0. Alternatively, the Pittsburgh Maulers are still searching for the organization’s first win and are 0-4 heading into Week 5.

Both divisions are still up for grabs and it is too early in the season to see who could be heading to Canton for the playoffs. If the season ended today, it would be the New Jersey Generals and the Philadelphia Stars for the North division. The South division would be represented by the Stallions and the New Orleans Breakers.