How to watch, what to watch for Panthers vs. Bandits in Week 4 of 2022 USFL season

Week 5 of the 2022 USFL season begins with the Michigan Panthers and the Tampa Bay Bandits, two teams badly in need of a victory. The game kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock.

The Panthers narrowly missed the mark a week ago, falling to the Philadelphia Stars 26-25. The game tilted on a field-goal attempt in the final seconds of regulation, with Michigan kicker Michael Garrizosa hooking the ball left of the uprights. The miss negated the yeoman’s work performed by running back Reggie Corbin, who delivered 152 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

The Bandits suffered a similar outcome in Week 4 as well. After establishing a three-point lead entering halftime, the offense fell out of sync and failed to score again, missing a fourth-quarter field goal and a subsequent fourth-and-13 that could have tied the game or reclaimed the lead. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu finished the contest with a sub-60 completion percentage and just one touchdown.

How to watch Panthers vs. Bandits

Game date: Friday, May 13

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Panthers +2.5, -110; Bandits -2.5 -110

Point total: Over 34 -110, under 34 -110

Moneyline odds: Panthers +120, Bandits -140

Best bet: Under 37

Through four weeks, neither the Panthers nor the Bandits have demonstrated reliable offensive play. Perhaps that changes later in the season, but aggressive strategy doesn’t exactly scream Michigan coach Jeff Fisher.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.