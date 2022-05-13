Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, May 15th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

Last year, Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch 400 (now known as the AdventHealth 400) after leading for 20 laps. Busch comes into this year’s race as the favorite to win the race at +700 odds. He also has the best odds to finish within the top-3 at +200. Joey Logano, who won last week’s Goodyear 400, has respectable odds at +1200 and +300 to finish inside the top-3.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the AdventHealth400 this weekend.

2022 AdventHealth 400 Odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Busch +700 +200 -115 Kyle Larson +700 +175 -120 Denny Hamlin +700 +200 -115 Chase Elliott +700 +200 -115 William Byron +1000 +250 +125 Ross Chastain +1000 +250 +125 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +250 +125 Joey Logano +1200 +300 +150 Ryan Blaney +1400 +400 +175 Tyler Reddick +1600 +450 +200 Alex Bowman +1600 +400 +200 Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +225 Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250 Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +300 Erik Jones +3500 +1000 +400 Kurt Busch +4000 +1100 +500 Brad Keselowski +4000 +1100 +500 Austin Cindric +6000 +1700 +700 Aric Almirola +6000 +1700 +700 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2000 +1000 Daniel Suarez +8000 +2000 +1000 Austin Dillon +8000 +2000 +1000 Noah Gragson +15000 +2500 +1800 Justin Haley +15000 +3000 +1800 Chris Buescher +15000 +3000 +1800 Bubba Wallace +15000 +3000 +1800 Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000 Cole Custer +50000 +14000 +6000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +30000 +13000 Ty Dillon +100000 +30000 +13000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +13000 Harrison Burton +100000 +30000 +13000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.