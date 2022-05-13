 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

By Jovan C. Alford
Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&amp;M’s Mix Toyota, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 02, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, May 15th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

Last year, Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch 400 (now known as the AdventHealth 400) after leading for 20 laps. Busch comes into this year’s race as the favorite to win the race at +700 odds. He also has the best odds to finish within the top-3 at +200. Joey Logano, who won last week’s Goodyear 400, has respectable odds at +1200 and +300 to finish inside the top-3.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the AdventHealth400 this weekend.

2022 AdventHealth 400 Odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -115
Kyle Larson +700 +175 -120
Denny Hamlin +700 +200 -115
Chase Elliott +700 +200 -115
William Byron +1000 +250 +125
Ross Chastain +1000 +250 +125
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +250 +125
Joey Logano +1200 +300 +150
Ryan Blaney +1400 +400 +175
Tyler Reddick +1600 +450 +200
Alex Bowman +1600 +400 +200
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +225
Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250
Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +300
Erik Jones +3500 +1000 +400
Kurt Busch +4000 +1100 +500
Brad Keselowski +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +6000 +1700 +700
Aric Almirola +6000 +1700 +700
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 +2000 +1000
Daniel Suarez +8000 +2000 +1000
Austin Dillon +8000 +2000 +1000
Noah Gragson +15000 +2500 +1800
Justin Haley +15000 +3000 +1800
Chris Buescher +15000 +3000 +1800
Bubba Wallace +15000 +3000 +1800
Michael McDowell +50000 +14000 +6000
Cole Custer +50000 +14000 +6000
Todd Gilliland +100000 +30000 +13000
Ty Dillon +100000 +30000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +13000
Harrison Burton +100000 +30000 +13000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

