Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

DraftKings Sportsbook officially unveiled the odds for this weekend’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. The Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, May 15th at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.
Last year, Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch 400 (now known as the AdventHealth 400) after leading for 20 laps. Busch comes into this year’s race as the favorite to win the race at +700 odds. He also has the best odds to finish within the top-3 at +200. Joey Logano, who won last week’s Goodyear 400, has respectable odds at +1200 and +300 to finish inside the top-3.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in the AdventHealth400 this weekend.
2022 AdventHealth 400 Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|+200
|-115
|Kyle Larson
|+700
|+175
|-120
|Denny Hamlin
|+700
|+200
|-115
|Chase Elliott
|+700
|+200
|-115
|William Byron
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|Ross Chastain
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1000
|+250
|+125
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+300
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|Tyler Reddick
|+1600
|+450
|+200
|Alex Bowman
|+1600
|+400
|+200
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Chase Briscoe
|+3000
|+800
|+300
|Erik Jones
|+3500
|+1000
|+400
|Kurt Busch
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Brad Keselowski
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+6000
|+1700
|+700
|Aric Almirola
|+6000
|+1700
|+700
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Daniel Suarez
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Austin Dillon
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Noah Gragson
|+15000
|+2500
|+1800
|Justin Haley
|+15000
|+3000
|+1800
|Chris Buescher
|+15000
|+3000
|+1800
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|+3000
|+1800
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Cole Custer
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Harrison Burton
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.