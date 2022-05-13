NASCAR schedule for AdventHealth 400

NASCAR will be traveling to Kansas Raceway in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400. The third Cup Series race this month is set for Sunday, May, 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. Kyle Busch and three others drivers are favorites to win on Sunday at +700 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The weekend will also feature the Heart of America 200 Truck Series race on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win the Truck Series race, with +300 odds.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, May 14

12:00 p.m. ET — Practice, Heart of America 200 — FS1

12:30 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Heart of America 200 — FS1

5:00 p.m. ET — Practice, AdventHealth 400 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

5:35 p.m. ET — Qualifying, AdventHealth 400 — FS1

8:00 p.m. ET — Heart of America 200 — FS1

Sunday, May 15

3:00 p.m. ET — Race, AdventHealth 400 — FS1, foxsports.com/live