NASCAR schedule for AdventHealth 400

NASCAR is headed to Kansas Speedway this weekend. We break down the full schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend.

By Jovan C. Alford
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR will be traveling to Kansas Raceway in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the AdventHealth 400. The third Cup Series race this month is set for Sunday, May, 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. Kyle Busch and three others drivers are favorites to win on Sunday at +700 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The weekend will also feature the Heart of America 200 Truck Series race on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET. John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win the Truck Series race, with +300 odds.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, May 14

12:00 p.m. ET — Practice, Heart of America 200 — FS1
12:30 p.m. ET — Qualifying, Heart of America 200 — FS1
5:00 p.m. ET — Practice, AdventHealth 400 — FS1, foxsports.com/live
5:35 p.m. ET — Qualifying, AdventHealth 400 — FS1
8:00 p.m. ET — Heart of America 200 — FS1

Sunday, May 15

3:00 p.m. ET — Race, AdventHealth 400 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

