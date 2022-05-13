Breaking down the weather forecast for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR is heading to Kansas Raceway for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas City, Kansas this weekend. On Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. ET, the Camping World Truck Series will run the Heart of America 200.

Then on Sunday afternoon, the Cup Series will run the AdventHealth 400 at 3:00 p.m. ET, with both races being televised on FS1. There’s not an Xfinity Series race this weekend as they will be back in action next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the Texas 250.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Kansas Speedway this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, May 14

Hi 87°, Low 61°: A blend of sun and clouds, 11% chance of rain

8:00 p.m. ET, Heart of America 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Sunday, May 15

Hi 82°, Low 59°: Clouds and sun, 25% chance of rain

3:00 p.m. ET, AdventHealth 400 (267 laps, 400 miles)