Breaking down cut line for the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson on Friday, and you can expect one of the lowest cut lines relative to par of the year.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 7:50 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. It should be mid-afternoon before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the AT&T Byron Nelson as of now?

Right now there are 74 golfers at -3 or better, but you can expect that number to go much lower as play continues today. -4 or -5 will likely be the number needed to make the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Scottie Scheffler is playing his first tournament since winning The Masters in April, but he’s at -3 thru six holes so far today. After a -1 yesterday, Tommy Fleetwood will have plenty of work to do to make the weekend, while Kevin Kisner at +1 will need to go very low to survive until Saturday.