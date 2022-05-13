We’re entering the third day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and in a field full of young guns 45-year-old Ryan Palmer is part of a triumvirate tied -15 after 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
England’s David Skinns and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz are also -15, and will make up the last threesome on Saturday. A whopping 84 golfers made the cut of -5 or better after Friday’s play, so the event will go to threesomes off both sides to get the event in during Round 3.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Muñoz is the odds-on favorite at +400, with Palmer trailing at +650. Skinns is given a +1400 price, well behind the third choice of Jordan Spieth at +700 despite being three shots off the pace at -12.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Saturday.
2022 Byron Nelson Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Palmer
|David Skinns
|Sebastián Muñoz
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Conrad Shindler
|Michael Gligic
|12:20 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Lower
|Charl Schwartzel
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:20 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Trainer
|Patton Kizzire
|Tyler Duncan
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Jordan Spieth
|K.H. Lee
|Jason Kokrak
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Peter Uihlein
|Keith Mitchell
|Xander Schauffele
|12:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Beau Hossler
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Seamus Power
|12:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Max McGreevy
|Matthew NeSmith
|11:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Alex Noren
|J.J. Spaun
|11:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Brandon Wu
|Callum Tarren
|Jared Wolfe
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Maverick McNealy
|Scott Stallings
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Sepp Straka
|Francesco Molinari
|Chesson Hadley
|11:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Matthias Schwab
|Lanto Griffin
|11:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Nate Lashley
|Marc Leishman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Mark Hubbard
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Branden Grace
|11:10 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Kuchar
|Carlos Ortiz
|David Lipsky
|11:10 AM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Seth Reeves
|Kyle Wilshire
|11:00 AM
|Tee #1
|Patrick Rodgers
|Aaron Rai
|Brice Garnett
|11:00 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Novak
|Wesley Bryan
|Adam Schenk
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Adam Scott
|Tom Hoge
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Pat Perez
|Adam Svensson
|Dawie van der Walt
|10:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Jason Day
|Aaron Wise
|Rory Sabbatini
|10:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Champ
|Vince Whaley
|Vaughn Taylor
|10:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Dylan Frittelli
|Trey Mullinax
|10:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Smotherman
|Paul Barjon
|Taylor Moore
|10:20 AM
|Tee #1
|Joohyung Kim
|James Hahn
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:20 AM
|Tee #10
|Dustin Johnson
|Michael Thompson
|Ian Poulter