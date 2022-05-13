 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off at X:XX a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX. We have a full list of tee times.

Ryan Palmer stands on the ninth green after shooting a 10-under 62 during the second round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and in a field full of young guns 45-year-old Ryan Palmer is part of a triumvirate tied -15 after 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

England’s David Skinns and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz are also -15, and will make up the last threesome on Saturday. A whopping 84 golfers made the cut of -5 or better after Friday’s play, so the event will go to threesomes off both sides to get the event in during Round 3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Muñoz is the odds-on favorite at +400, with Palmer trailing at +650. Skinns is given a +1400 price, well behind the third choice of Jordan Spieth at +700 despite being three shots off the pace at -12.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Saturday.

2022 Byron Nelson Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:30 PM Tee #1 Ryan Palmer David Skinns Sebastián Muñoz
12:30 PM Tee #10 Kiradech Aphibarnrat Conrad Shindler Michael Gligic
12:20 PM Tee #1 Justin Lower Charl Schwartzel Joaquin Niemann
12:20 PM Tee #10 Martin Trainer Patton Kizzire Tyler Duncan
12:10 PM Tee #1 Jordan Spieth K.H. Lee Jason Kokrak
12:10 PM Tee #10 Peter Uihlein Keith Mitchell Xander Schauffele
12:00 PM Tee #1 Beau Hossler Hideki Matsuyama Seamus Power
12:00 PM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Max McGreevy Matthew NeSmith
11:50 AM Tee #1 Mito Pereira Alex Noren J.J. Spaun
11:50 AM Tee #10 Brandon Wu Callum Tarren Jared Wolfe
11:40 AM Tee #1 Justin Thomas Maverick McNealy Scott Stallings
11:40 AM Tee #10 Sepp Straka Francesco Molinari Chesson Hadley
11:30 AM Tee #1 Peter Malnati Matthias Schwab Lanto Griffin
11:30 AM Tee #10 Nate Lashley Marc Leishman Tommy Fleetwood
11:20 AM Tee #1 Scottie Scheffler Mark Hubbard Emiliano Grillo
11:20 AM Tee #10 Sahith Theegala Jhonattan Vegas Branden Grace
11:10 AM Tee #1 Matt Kuchar Carlos Ortiz David Lipsky
11:10 AM Tee #10 Bill Haas Seth Reeves Kyle Wilshire
11:00 AM Tee #1 Patrick Rodgers Aaron Rai Brice Garnett
11:00 AM Tee #10 Andrew Novak Wesley Bryan Adam Schenk
10:50 AM Tee #1 Davis Riley Adam Scott Tom Hoge
10:50 AM Tee #10 Pat Perez Adam Svensson Dawie van der Walt
10:40 AM Tee #1 Jason Day Aaron Wise Rory Sabbatini
10:40 AM Tee #10 Cameron Champ Vince Whaley Vaughn Taylor
10:30 AM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger Dylan Frittelli Trey Mullinax
10:30 AM Tee #10 Austin Smotherman Paul Barjon Taylor Moore
10:20 AM Tee #1 Joohyung Kim James Hahn Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:20 AM Tee #10 Dustin Johnson Michael Thompson Ian Poulter

