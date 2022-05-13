We’re entering the third day of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, and in a field full of young guns 45-year-old Ryan Palmer is part of a triumvirate tied -15 after 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

England’s David Skinns and Colombia’s Sebastián Muñoz are also -15, and will make up the last threesome on Saturday. A whopping 84 golfers made the cut of -5 or better after Friday’s play, so the event will go to threesomes off both sides to get the event in during Round 3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Muñoz is the odds-on favorite at +400, with Palmer trailing at +650. Skinns is given a +1400 price, well behind the third choice of Jordan Spieth at +700 despite being three shots off the pace at -12.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ having full coverage from the first tee until the 18th green. The Golf Channel takes over tv broadcast duties from 1-3 p.m. ET, and CBS will bring it home from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Saturday.