How to watch Serie A on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 37

With just two weeks left in the season, Serie A heads into Matchday 37 this weekend as AC Milan looks to hold on to win the title. They sit just two points ahead of Inter Milan as the next two weeks will be crucial for both clubs. Third-place Napoli is just four points ahead of Juventus as they look to hold onto the third place spot, although all four teams have already clinched their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

If you’re looking for Serie A on TV in the US, you may be able to find a few select matches here and there across CBS Sports channels, but where you’ll really find the bulk of them is on their streaming service Paramount+. They show a huge amount of soccer, with UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and plenty more in addition to Serie A coverage. If you’re not already signed up for their service, they offer reasonable prices with plans starting at $4.99 per month with a free trial option included as well.

AC Milan will face off against Atalanta for the second time this season, after logging a 3-2 victory back in October. Atalanta is riding a four-game unbeaten streak, but will be put to a real test as they take on a team who’s desperately trying to secure the Serie A title over these final two weeks. A win for AC Milan combined with a loss or draw for Inter Milan will clinch the title this week. Unfortunately for AC, Inter will be going up against 18th-place Cagliari, who have only won once in their last nine outings. They’re currently in the relegation zone, just one point away from safety, but on paper they likely won’t stand a chance against Inter Milan, who’s still chasing down another title.

AC Milan is favored to top Atalanta with odds at -130 on the moneyline, while Inter are heavily favored at -300, with Cagliari at +700 over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 37. All times listed are Eastern, and all matches can be watched via livestream on Paramount+.

Serie A Matchday 37 schedule

Saturday, May 14

Empoli v. Salernitana, 9 a.m.

Hellas Verona v. Torino, 12 p.m.

Udinese v. Spezia, 12 p.m.

AS Roma v. Venezia, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Bologna v. Sassuolo, 6:30 a.m.

Napoli v. Genoa, 9 a.m.

AC Milan v Atalanta, 12 p.m.

Cagliari v. Internazionale, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 16

Sampdoria v. Fiorentina, 12:30 p.m.

Juventus v. Lazio, 2:45 p.m.