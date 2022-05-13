How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 34

The final week of Bundesliga play is upon us as the league heads into Matchday 34 this weekend. With the title already locked up in April, Bayern Munich wins their 10th consecutive Bundesliga trophy, and their 32nd league championship overall. It’s decision day, so all nine matches will kick off on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Although the title has already been decided, there’s still plenty on the line for other teams heading into the final matchday. The fourth and final berth into the UEFA Champions League group stage is still up for grabs, as RB Leipzig currently occupies that spot, but SC Freiburg sits just two points behind. Leipzig will take on 17th-place Arminia Bielefeld in what should be a relatively easy win, while Freiburg will have to face off against Bayer Leverkusen, who have already clinched third place. Leipzig just needs a draw to clinch the fourth place spot, since they’re 22 goals ahead of Freiburg in the differential column.

RB Leipzig is heavily favored to take down Bielefeld, with moneyline odds installed at -380 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Arminia Bielefeld is set at +900 ahead of Saturday’s match.

VfB Stuttgart, currently occupying 16th place and the relegation playoff spot, still has a chance to jump into the safe zone as they take on FC Koln this weekend. Stuttgart sits just three points behind 15th-place Hertha BSC, but they have a 14-goal lead in the differential column, giving them the edge if they end up tied on points. It’s likely that Hertha will take a loss as they’ll play against Borussia Dortmund, so it looks as though Stuttgart’s fate is in their own hands this weekend as they’re the favorites to win with odds at +115, against Koln’s +200 on the moneyline.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Matchday 34, kicking off on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. All matches will be available to watch via livestream on ESPN+.

Bundesliga Matchday 34 schedule

Saturday, May 14

FC Augsburg v. Greuther Furth, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund v. Hertha BSC, 9:30 a.m.

Union Berlin v. VfL Bochum, 9:30 a.m.

Arminia Bielefeld v. RB Leipzig, 9:30 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg v. Bayern Munich, 9:30 a.m.

Mainz v. Eintracht Frankfurt, 9:30 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart v. FC Koln, 9:30 a.m.

Bayer Leverkusen v. SC Freiburg, 9:30 a.m.

Borussia Monchengladbach v. TSG Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m.