Bundesliga table: Who tops standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 34

The Bundesliga is heading into its final week of the season as Matchday 34 gets underway this weekend. Bayern Munich have had the championship locked up for a little while now, securing their 10th consecutive and 32nd overall national title as they continue to dominate German football.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have locked up a top four finish in second and third place, respectively, as they book their ticket into next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. There’s still one spot up for grabs, though, as RB Leipzig currently occupies the fourth place spot, but they sit just two points ahead of SC Freiburg. Leipzig will face off against Arminia Bielefeld this weekend, who have all but guaranteed themselves a relegation spot. Freiburg has a tough match against Leverkusen, so by all accounts we can safely assume Leipzig will lock up the fourth place spot, since they just need a draw at minimum to make that happen.

Just below the top four, Union Berlin sits in sixth place, just one point behind SC Freiburg, and two points ahead of FC Koln. If they want to ensure a European competition next season, they’ll be looking for a win over VfL Bochum on Saturday to grab the full three points. Currently they’re in a spot to advance to the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season, but a win combined with Freiburg loss would see them jump into fifth place, locking up that automatic berth into the Europa League group stage.

If Berlin should lose to Bochum and Koln grabs a win over Stuttgart, then they’d fall into seventh place and FC Koln would lock up the Europa League Conference qualifier, with a potential to jump into fifth place depending on if Freiburg loses and by how much.

With so many moving parts riding on decision day, almost all the teams will be expected to play at the top of their game. The top three teams, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer Leverkusen don’t have much to play for since they’ll finish in first, second, and third respectively regardless of results.

At the bottom of the table, VfB Stuttgart is looking to get out of the relegation playoff spot, which they could do with a win over FC Koln combined with a Hertha BSC loss to Borussia Dortmund. In that scenario, Stuttgart would end tied on points with Hertha, but they currently sit 14 goals ahead of them in the differential column, so that would be enough to put them into 15th place with a guaranteed spot in Bundesliga next year.

Furth is guaranteed relegation to 2. Bundesliga next season, while Arminia Bielefeld is roughly in the same boat. They’re not mathematically out of the equation, but even if they end tied on points with Stuttgart, they’d have to make up a seven-goal margin in the differential tiebreaker, which is extremely unlikely.

Here’s a look at the full Bundesliga table ahead of the Matchday 34 action.

Bundesliga standings, pre-Matchday 34