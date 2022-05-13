Serie A table: Who tops Italian league standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 37

Serie A is heading into Matchday 37 this weekend with just two weeks left to play before the season comes to an end. AC Milan still leads the league, but only sits two points ahead of Inter Milan as they attempt to hold on for a championship.

AC Milan can clinch the championship this weekend with a win over Atalanta and an Inter Milan loss or draw, but that’s not likely to happen as Inter will face off against 18th-place Cagliari, who have only won once in their last nine outings. Given that situation, it’s likely that the title race will come down to the final week of the season as AC will take on Sassuolo, with Inter playing against Sampdoria in Matchday 38.

All four UEFA Champions League berths are clinched, with AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, and Juventus locked in as the top four finishers. We won’t know what order they’ll finish in, as Napoli sits just four points ahead of Juventus heading into this weekend’s action. Fifth-place Lazio is seven points behind Juve, putting a top four finish out of reach. They’re still keen to hold onto that fifth place spot which comes with a berth in the Europa League group stage, but AS Roma sit just three points behind them as they’ll hope to capitalize and leapfrog into fifth before the season is done.

Fiorentina and Atalanta are tied with Roma on points as well, so one slip up from the current sixth place holders could mean no European competition for them next season.

As it stands, AC Milan are still favored to win the title, with odds at -200 over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Inter follows closely at +150.

At the other end of the table, three teams are still close with each other in the relegation zone as Venezia sits in last place with 25 points, still technically within reach of Genoa at 28 points and Cagliari at 29. While Venezia will more than likely be relegated, both Genoa and Cagliari have a shot at jumping into the safe zone, as Salernitana sits in 17th place with 30 points. Spezia and Sampdoria are just above them as well with 33 points each.

Here’s a look at the full table ahead of the Matchday 37 action this weekend.

Serie A standings, pre-Matchday 37