Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Matchroom Boxing will hold a boxing event on Friday, May 13th. The Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy will host the seven-bout card. There will be three title fights with the Italy super bantamweight, EBU European women’s super bantamweight and the WBO Intercontinental super-middleweight titles all being contested. The night's main event will see Daniele Scardina put his undefeated record on the line against Giovanni De Carolis for the WBO Intercontinental super-middleweight title.

How to watch Daniela Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis

The main card gets started at 2:00 p.m. ET since the event is taking place in Italy. Ringwalks for the main event are expected to take place around 5 p.m. ET. These are subject to change depending on the lengths of the matches preceding it.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Scardina enters this fight with an undefeated 20-0 record. He is coming off a match against Juergen Doberstein in October of 2021, where Doberstein retired after the fourth round. Before that, Scardina secured the eighth-round knockout against Cesar Nunez in February of 2021. Of his 20 career wins, 16 have come by knockout.

De Carolis has a 30-10-1 record heading into this matchup. He is boxing on short notice because his last fight against Giorgi Abramishvili ended when Abramishvili retired after the first round on March 19th of this year. De Carolis has 14 knockouts in his career and heads into this bout on a two-fight win streak.

Full card for Daniela Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis

Title fight : Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis; Super middleweight

: Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis; Super middleweight Maria Cecchi vs. Mary Romero; Women’s super bantamweight

Maxim Prodan vs. Luis Enrique Romero; Welterweight

Oronzo Birardi vs. Ovidiu Enache; Cruiserweight

Joshua Nmomah vs. Gabor Gorbics; Middleweight

Daniele Reggi vs. Luca Barbessi; Super middleweight

Vincenzo La Femina vs. Matteo Lecca; Super bantamweight

Moneyline

Daniele Scardina: -1200

Giovanni De Carolis: +700

