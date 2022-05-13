Hannah Rankin vs. Alejandra Ayala: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Kynoch Boxing will host an event on Friday, May 13th. The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland will host the nine-bout card. The co-main event will see Nathaniel Collins will take on Jacob Robinson for the commonwealth featherweight title. The main event will feature Hannah Rankin and Alejandra Ayala battling for the WBA and IBO world women’s super welterweight titles.

How to watch Hannah Rankin vs. Alejandra Ayala

Due to the time change, the action gets started at 3:00 p.m. ET. The ringwalks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, but that is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard.

This boxing event isn’t expected to be available in the United States.

Fighter history

Rankin enters with an 11-5 record and has won two fights in a row. In November of 2021, she took down Maria Lindberg by unanimous decision. Before that, Rankin beat Kholosa Ndobayini in March of 2021 when the decision came down to points. This will be the first time she has matched up with Ayala in her career.

Ayala has a 14-5 professional record heading into this matchup. She has won three fights in a row but has only had one fight since May of 2019. She took two back-to-back knockout wins into her last fight against Milagros Gabriela Diaz in September of 2021. Ayala had some rust but still was able to win by unanimous decision.

Full card for Hannah Rankin vs. Alejandra Ayala

Title fight : Hannah Rankin vs. Alejandra Ayala, 10 rounds, for women’s junior middleweight title

: Hannah Rankin vs. Alejandra Ayala, 10 rounds, for women’s junior middleweight title Nathaniel Collins vs. Jacob Robinson, 12 rounds, featherweights

Kieran Smith vs. TBA, 10 rounds, middleweights

Michael McGurk vs. Alex Privat, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Calvin McCord vs. Ezequiel Gregores, 6 rounds, lightweights

Regan Glackin vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

Joe Ham vs. Stefan Nicolae, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Jordan Grant vs. Michal Gazdik, 4 rounds, light heavyweights

Darren Johnstone vs. Lewis van Poetsch, 4 rounds, super middleweights

Moneyline

Hannah Rankin: -650

Alejandra Ayala: +450

