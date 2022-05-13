Who will Panthers play in the second round of 2022 NHL playoffs?

After finishing with the best record in the NHL during the regular season, expectations were high for the Florida Panthers heading into the playoffs. The Panthers were able to capture the top overall seed and matched up against the Washington Capitals in the first round.

The Capitals gave the Panthers a bit of a scare by winning two games, up 2-1 at one point in the series. The Panthers were able to battle back with three straight wins to take the series 4-2 over Washington. Florida advances to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996. We go over who the Panthers will face in the second round.

Florida is +500 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup this season. The Panthers await the winner of the series between the No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs and No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round. That series is tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Saturday night.