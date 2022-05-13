Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

TGB Promotions will have its next boxing PPV on Saturday, May 14th. The event will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California. The PPV will air on Showtime and will feature four fights. The main event of the evening will be a rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano for the undisputed super welterweight title.

Charlo is the slight favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -195 odds. This makes Castano the narrow underdog installed at +160. When they linked up for their first fight in July of 2021, it ended in a split decision draw. Charlo will enter with a 34-1-1 record while Castano remains an undefeated 17-0-2.

The weigh-in for this fight will take place Friday, May 13 at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on Showtime Sports or at Showtime Sports YouTube Channel. There is a 154-pound weight limit for this fight.

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano: Weigh-in

When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles

How to Watch: Showtime Sports or Showtime Sports YouTube Channel

