USFL schedule this week: Full list of games, kick off times for Week 5

Week 5 of the USFL season will get underway in Birmingham, AL, tonight as the upstart spring league reaches the halfway point of the campaign.

The festivities kick off tonight at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network as the Michigan Panthers (1-3) face off against the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2). Michigan got clipped in a 26-25 loss to Philadelphia last week while Tampa Bay fell to Birmingham 16-10. The Bandits enter this matchup as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The lone matchup on Saturday and potential game of the week will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Fox and feature the New Jersey Generals (3-1) battling the New Orleans Breakers (3-1). New Jersey maintained its spot atop the North Division standings last week with a 21-13 victory over Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, New Orleans kept pace near the top of the South Division standings by downing Houston 23-16. The Breakers are a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The week will wrap up with a doubleheader at Protective Stadium on Sunday. At noon ET on Sunday, the Birmingham Stallions (4-0) will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive when facing the Philadelphia Stars (2-2). The Stallions are a heavy six-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Rounding out the week are a battle of two last place teams at 4 p.m. ET on Fox as the Houston Gamblers (1-3) face the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4). The Gamblers are a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

USFL schedule: Week 5

Friday, 8 p.m. ET — Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits — USA Network

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET — New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals — Fox

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET — Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars — NBC

Sunday, 4 p.m. ET — Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — Fox