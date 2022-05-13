USFL TV schedule for Week 5 in 2022 USFL season

The USFL heads to Week 5 as we are nearly halfway through the inaugural USFL season. Every team will be in action as there are four matchups to watch this weekend. On Friday, May 13th, the Tampa Bay Bandits will take on the Michigan Panthers. On Saturday, there is also only one game with the New Jersey Generals facing the New Orleans Breakers. The Sunday doubleheader will see the Philadelphia Stars play the Birmingham Stallions and the Houston Gamblers taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers in the second game.

The Stallions are the only undefeated team remaining, taking a 4-0 record into their Week 5 game. The Generals and Breakers will see one team move to 4-1 and the other to 3-2. In a battle in the bottom of the league, the Gamblers will try to prevent the Maulers from notching their first win of the season.

USFL TV schedule: Week 5

Friday, May 13th — 8 p.m. ET — Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Michigan Panthers — USA

Saturday, May 14th — 3 p.m. ET — New Jersey Generals vs. New Orleans Breakers — FOX

Sunday, May 15th — Noon ET — Philadelphia Stars vs. Birmingham Stallions — NBC

Sunday, May 15th — 4 p.m. ET — Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — FOX