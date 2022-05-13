Full list of odds for Week 5 of the USFL season

We’ve reached the halfway point of the USFL regular season schedule and as usual, we have four intriguing matchups on tap.

The game of the week should be Saturday’s battle between the New Orleans Breakers and New Jersey Generals, two teams either a or near the tops of their respective divisions. New Orleans enters as a three-point favorite and this projects to be the highest-scoring matchup of the weekend.

Another point of intrigue will be seeing if the Birmingham Stallions can remain undefeated and they’ll be matched up with the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday. The Stallions are a heavy six-point favorite and have a shot at putting on a show at Protective Stadium.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 5 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Bandits

Point spread: Bandits -2

Total: 33.5

Moneyline: Bandits -130, Panthers +110

Breakers vs. Generals

Point spread: Breakers -3

Total: 37

Moneyline: Breakers -150, Generals +130

Stallions vs. Stars

Point spread: Stallions -6

Total: 36

Moneyline: Stallions -250, Stars +200

Gamblers vs. Maulers

Point spread: Gamblers -5.5

Total: 34

Moneyline: Gamblers -235, Maulers +190

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.