NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, May 13

Three series could come to an end Friday night as every matchup on the NHL slate will head into Game 6.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to close out the New York Rangers at home, while the Florida Panthers will try to advance with a road victory over the Washington Capitals. The final game of the night will feature the Calgary Flames ahead 3-2 in their series with the Dallas Stars.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Friday, May 13

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pittsburgh leads 3-2)

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Rangers -135, Penguins +110

Series odds: Penguins -220, Rangers +180

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals (Florida leads 3-2)

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Moneyline odds: Panthers -180, Capitals +155

Series odds: Panthers -900, Capitals +600

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars (Calgary leads 3-2)

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Flames -160, Stars +140

Series odds: Flames -750, Stars +500