Picks for Capitals vs. Panthers in Game 6 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first-round series between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals heads back to Washington D.C. tonight with Game 6 taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS. The Panthers hold a 3-2 lead and will try to close the series out in the nation’s capital.

Florida regained control of the series with a 5-3 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday and one could view the win either through the lens of a furious Panthers comeback or a big-time Capitals collapse. T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz led the scoring efforts early and boosted the Caps to a 3-0 lead early in the second period. However, the advantage evaporated quickly as Carter Verhaeghe and company stormed back to tie the contest by the end of the period and tacked on a pair of goals in the final period to take the series lead.

Florida is trying to win its first playoff series since 1996, where it made its only Stanley Cup Finals appearance in franchise history.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Capitals vs. Panthers: Game 6 prediction

Capitals: +145

Panthers: -170

Washington has its back against the wall and is still dealing with an injury to forward Tom Wilson, who has already been ruled out for Friday night. However, the Caps are fully aware of the opportunity they blew on Wednesday and will be motivated to redeem themselves in front of their home fans to force a Game 7.

Pick: Capitals +145

Over/Under: 7

At least six goals have been scored in every game this series. We’ll say the two teams will combine for that mark this evening, with a final score of 4-2.

Pick: Under 7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.