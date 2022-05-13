Picks for Stars vs. Flames in Game 6 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first-round series between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars heads back to the DFW metro tonight with Game 6 taking place at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. The Flames hold a 3-2 lead and will try to close the series out on the road at the American Airliners Center.

Calgary utilized a strong third period on Wednesday to surge ahead for a 3-1 victory in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Down 1-0 in the third period, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane, and Trevor Lewis piled on goals to help lift the Flames over the top and put the Stars on the brink of elimination.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs. Flames: Game 6 prediction

Stars: +140

Flames: -160

This series has snaked back and forth with Calgary taking Game 1, Dallas winning the next two, and Calgary coming out victorious in the next two to regain the lead. We’ll predict that the ping-pong nature of the series will continue tonight as the Stars have their backs against the wall at home. Expect Dallas to lay it all out there and send it back to Canada for Game 7.

Pick: Stars +140

Over/Under: 5.5

This has been a defensive oriented series as only one game has gone over five goals. It should stay that way with both teams locking in defensively.

Pick: Under 5.5

