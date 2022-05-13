How to watch Stars vs. Flames in Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Calgary won the last two games and could close it out with a road victory on Friday night, heading in with a 3-2 series lead. The Flames scored three goals in the third period on Wednesday night for a 3-1 victory. Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom finished with 20 saves in the victory and has been the best goaltender in the league during this postseason.

Stars vs. Flames

Date: Friday, May 13

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.