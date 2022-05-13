Opening odds for each 2022 NFL Thursday Night Football matchup

With the full 2022 NFL schedule in hand, we can start looking ahead at some of the season’s matchups. We’ll have a full slate for Thursday night games this year. And breaking with the mid-week game’s less than stellar history, this year’s slate of contests has some pretty good matchups on tap.
Thursday night games get off to a great start with the Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are still the favorites to win the AFC West, but it’s going to be a hard fought division.
Don’t sleep on the Saints-Cardinals game in Week 7 either. One team’s an underachiever and the other one’s an overachiever. It should be a good matchup. Another one to circle on your calendar is the late-season tilt between the Bills and Patriots, division rivals duking it out in primetime.
Here’s a list of opening odds for each Thursday night game this season.
Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Chiefs -3
Point total: 52.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -160, Chargers +140
Week 3: Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Week 4: Dolphins at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Dolphins +165, Bengals -195
Week 5: Colts at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Colts +135, Broncos -155
Week 6: Commanders at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: pk -110
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Commanders -110, Bears -110
Week 7: Saints at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Cardinals -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Saints +140, Cardinals -160
Week 8: Ravens at Bucs, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Bucs -3.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Ravens +140, Bucs -160
Week 9: Eagles at Texans, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Eagles -4.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Eagles -210, Texans +175
Week 10: Falcons at Panthers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Friday game)
Point spread: Panthers -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Falcons +140, Panthers -160
Week 11: Titans at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Packers -4.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Titans +170, Packers -200
Week 12: Patriots at Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Thanksgiving on NBC)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: not available
Moneyline: Vikings -140, Patriots +120
Week 13: Bills at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Bills -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Bills -145, Patriots +125
Week 14: Raiders at Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Rams -4
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Raiders +160, Rams -190
Week 15: 49ers vs. Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: 49ers -160, Seahawks +140
Week 16: Jaguars at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Jets -2.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Jaguars +115, Jets -135
Week 17: Cowboys at Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET
Point spread: Titans -1.5
Point total: N/A
Moneyline: Cowboys +110, Titans -130
