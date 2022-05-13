NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, May 13

There are two Game 6s Friday night in the second round of the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors are both at home and looking to close out their respective series. Although there are only two games on the slate, there are plenty of value options that you can pick up and add to your DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks , $4,800

Lopez has played much better at home than on the road this series. At home this series, he’s averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He didn’t play down the stretch in Game 5 because the Bucks went small, but should still get 20+ minutes in this contest, so he gives good value.

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors , $4,200

Similar to Lopez, Porter Jr. plays a lot better at home than on the road. He hit some really big threes in Game 4 to help Golden State steal a late victory. He left Game 5 due to a foot injury but if he plays tonight, you can expect some big minutes from the forward. He’s averaging around 20 fantasy points per game. Porter will add some great value to your lineup.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies, $3,900

Clarke is averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and about 23 fantasy points per game in the series. The Grizzlies are still competitive despite losing Ja Morant for the series, so Clarke adds good value to the lineup. He’s likely to get favorable matchups as well with Golden State lacking depth in the interior.