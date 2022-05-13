Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, May 13

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues on Friday night with a pair of Game 6 matchups. The Boston Celtics will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks before the Memphis Grizzlies meet the Golden State Warriors. Both home teams will be looking to close out the series and advance to the conference finals.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props for today’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 Threes Made (-125)

Tatum hasn’t gone over on threes since Game 2, but he will need to have a big game tonight to stave off elimination. Outside of Game 3, he’s scored over 20 points in each game, going for 30 points twice. The attempts are there, so he just needs to hit a few more from deep.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 40+ points (+300)

Antetokounmpo has gone for 40 points twice in the series, including Game 5. Regardless of the outcome of the game he will need to have a big performance in order for the Bucks to have a chance to win. His usage rate during the series has been off the charts, and that should continue in Game 6.

Stephen Curry over 33.5 points + assists (-120)

Curry has been good in the series outside of Game 5, where no one from the Warriors played well. He has gone for 30 points twice in the series and should be in the high 20s again in a closeout situation. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.