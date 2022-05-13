Best lineup strategy for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6 NBA Showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to close out their second-round series against the Boston Celtics Friday evening at home when the teams meet in Game 6. The Bucks made some massive plays at the end of Game 5 to seal a comeback win and will have the momentum coming into this game. The Celtics are looking for a standout road performance to set up a Game 7 at home Sunday.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($19,200) - There’s no other obvious choice for the captain spot. Antetokounmpo is putting up massive numbers in this series since the Game 2 dud. He’s going to fill up the stat sheet in all three major categories again, especially with the possibility to close out the Celtics. Back the Greek Freak to deliver another massive fantasy showing.

Jaylen Brown ($14,100) - Making the choice between Jayson Tatum and Brown is difficult, but the latter is going to save you some cash. Brown has been delivering at about the same level as Tatum in terms of fantasy points in this series. He’ll hope to replicate his 50 DKFP from Game 3 in tonight’s contest.

FLEX Plays

Jrue Holiday ($9,000) - Holiday is doing well as Milwaukee’s No. 2 option with Khris Middleton out. The point guard is making impactful plays on both ends of the floor and shooting the ball extremely well. Look for him to keep delivering at home, where he has performed much better over the course of this season.

Grant Williams ($5,000) - At this price point, Williams is a strong value addition. He’s going to make some plays defensively while also getting enough three-point opportunities to deliver a solid fantasy outing. If Robert Williams is out again, the forward could start Game 6.

Fades

Robert Williams ($5,600) - Williams is listed as questionable after missing the last two games and even if he does play, the Celtics are unlikely to give him heavy minutes. The price point isn’t bad, but Williams will take a back seat to Al Horford and Daniel Theis in the frontcourt even if he does suit up.

Marcus Smart ($7,200) - Smart is delivering decent fantasy numbers but the price point is not in line with his production. The guard hasn’t been able to get hot offensively, which limits his upside and caps his value in DFS lineups. Fade him in Game 6.

The Outcome

Every game in this series has come down to the fourth quarter outside of the first two contests. These teams have figured each other out, and now it’s simply coming down to execution in key situations. In situations like this, it’s always best to back the home team. The defending champions should get this done tonight.

Final score: Bucks 108, Celtics 103