Best prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will play Game 6 on Friday night at Fiserv Forum, with tipoff set for 7: 30 PM ET. The Bucks made a furious fourth-quarter comeback in Game 5 to win 110-107, setting up a closeout scenario for Milwaukee tonight. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite props for the game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokoumpo over 47.5 points + rebounds (-110)

Antetokoumpo has been a force in this series, averaging 31.0 points and 11.0 rebounds. He had 40 points and 11 rebounds in Game 5. In a closeout game, the former MVP will need to have a big performance to win. Antetokoumpo may even have a triple-double in this contest, which is listed at +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 35+ points (+200)

Tatum has played well in each game except for Game 3. He’s averaging 24.0 points per game during the series, but had 34 in Game 5. Tatum will need to keep up with Antetokoumpo if he wants to keep the Celtics in the game and avoid elimination. Expect the Boston forward to have a big night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.