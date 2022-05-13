 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s ESPN game between the Celtics and Bucks.

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Celtics vs. Bucks

Date: Friday, May 13
Start time: 7:30 PM ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Celtics were up 11 points in the fourth quarter of Game 5 before suffering a collapse. They now have their backs against the wall, trying to avoid elimination in what will be a hostile environment. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.0 points per game this series and will need a huge performance to send this thing back to Boston for Game 7.

The Bucks will look to close out the Celtics at home and clinch their second straight trip to the Eastern conference finals. Giannis Antetokumpo is averaging 33.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game during the series. Jrue Holiday hit several big shots down the stretch and made a few key defensive stops to seal Milwaukee’s comeback victory.

