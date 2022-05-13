Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

After a comeback win in Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to close out this second-round series in Game 6, while the Boston Celtics will try to force Game 7. In Game 5, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points, six rebounds, and four assists. In the final seconds, Jrue Holiday had a clutch block and steal to seal the victory.

The Bucks are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 210.5. The moneyline odds are set at -125 for the Bucks and +105 for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1.5

The Bucks should finish this series in front of their home crowd. The Celtics looked out of gas in the final minutes of the game and could not stop Antetokounmpo, so look for more of that in this one. This one will likely be tight, but look for the Bucks to make enough late plays again to seal the series.

Over/Under: Over 210.5

These offenses have been exciting the past few games of this series. This number is lower than expected because defenses usually show up in elimination games, but I expect both teams to score 105+ again. Both teams seemed a bit tired late in Game 5 and that hurt both sides defensively. Look for more of the same in Game 6, which should help the over hit.

