How to watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Date: Friday, May 13

Start time: 10:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Grizzlies found a way to avoid elimination in Game 5 with unbelievable performance, scoring 134 points. They shot 47 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep in the game. The Grizzlies had three players score 21 or more points. This was all done without Ja Morant in the lineup. Memphis hopes to create a Game 7 situation by stunning Golden State on the road.

The Warriors have struggled in two straight games without Steve Kerr on the bench. They were able to squeak out a victory in Game 4 after trailing in for the first 47 minutes. In Game 5, there was no chance of a miraculous win. The Warriors shot 35 percent from deep and 66 percent from the stripe in that blowout. Golden State would love to close things out at home and avoid going back to Memphis for Game 7.