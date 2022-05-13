Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6

The second-round series between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors heads back to San Francisco tonight with Game 6 taking place at the Chase Center at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead in the series and will try to close it out at home this evening.

Even with Ja Morant sidelined with a knee injury, Memphis still manage to obliterate Golden State in a 134-95 thumping in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies came out firing in the first half and entered halftime with a big 77-50 lead. From there, the Warriors effectively raised the white flag early as Memphis continued to pile it on for the biggest playoff win in franchise history. Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones scored 21 points apiece in the win.

Golden State enters the game as an 8-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 218.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -8

Golden State withdrew the cavalry early in Game 5 when it became clear that the game was getting out of hand. The Warriors will be locked in to close the series out on their home floor and will do just that in big fashion. Lay it with Steph Curry and company.

Over/Under: Over 218

Both teams have been suspect at times on defense throughout this series so take the over.

