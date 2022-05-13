Best prop bets to consider for Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 6

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out their series with the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday night. The game will tip-off at 10:00 PM ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Grizzlies blew out the Warriors in Game 5, 134-95. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite player props ahead of Friday night’s game. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook.

Stephen Curry over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Curry was awful in Game 5, only scoring 14 points with three rebounds and four assists. During the series, he’s averaging 25 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Despite the bad performance in Game 5, he will bounce back at home and in a closeout situation. Take the over here.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 25.5 points + rebounds (-110)

Jackson Jr. has been good for the Grizzlies for most of the series. He scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Game 5. Ja Morant will be out again in Game 6, so the big man will need to play well again to extend the series. The rebounds may be tough to come by for him, but he should get the majority of this prop line with points.

