How to watch Friday’s NBA playoff games via live online stream

The second round of the NBA playoffs continues on Friday night with a pair of Game 6 matchups on ESPN. The first game of the night is the Boston Celtics traveling to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The nightcap features the Memphis Grizzlies traveling to the Chase Center to square off against the Golden State Warriors.

The Bucks made a fourth-quarter comeback in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead and are looking to close out the Celtics at home. Giannis Antetokumpo had 41 points and 11 rebounds to help carry his team to a 110-107 victory. Jrue Holiday made two key defensive plays late in the game to preserve the win. The Celtics will look to regroup after losing a game at home. Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 34 points.

Game 5 in the Grizzlies-Warriors series did not go according to plan for Golden State. The Grizzlies dominated from start to finish despite missing Ja Morant, winning 134-95. Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Jaren Jackson Jr had 21 points each in the contest. The Warriors struggled to get anything going offensively. Klay Thompson had a team-high 19 on the night.

