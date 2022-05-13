Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Friday, May 13

You should be feeling optimistic with the weekend on the way, so here are three MLB player props where the over looks extremely enticing tonight.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Friday, May 13

Mookie Betts, OVER 0.5 home runs (+330)

Betts has seen Kyle Gibson really well during their matchups. The former MVP is 8-for-20 in his career versus the veteran right-hander and three of those hits left the yard. There isn’t a more favorable batter-pitcher matchup for any hitter against a probable starter tonight than Mookie vs. Gibson.

Max Scherzer, OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Mariners have struck out at least 10 times in each of their past three games, and now they will open up a series in New York against the guy who has the fifth-most K’s in MLB. Scherzer has racked up eight-plus strikeouts in three of his previous four games. The only outlier came in his last start, when he allowed 10 hits to the Phillies but still struck out seven over six innings.

Giancarlo Stanton, OVER 1.5 total bases (+100)

When Stanton starts driving the ball to the opposite field — as he did last night for a couple of homers — you know he is locked in. And once Stanton is locked in, he tends to roll for a couple of weeks at a time. So, whether you want to make this bet or a Stanton HR bet (+220), it will likely be profitable. He has a fantastic matchup tonight against White Sox righty Vince Velasquez, who has an expected ERA of 5.60.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.