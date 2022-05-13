MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, May 13

The MLB has every team scheduled to hit the field on Friday night, and the main DraftKings DFS has a 13-game slate with a significant player pool to choose from as you get ready to submit your lineups. Below is a preview of some of the top players available in addition to some value plays.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. SEA ($10,400) — The Mets pitcher has gotten off to a strong start early on with 2.92 ERA through six starts. He gave up 10 hits and 3 runs in his last time out, but he has proven to be a pitcher you can rely on throughout his career as one of the best in the game as he goes up against the Seattle Mariners lineup.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. PHI ($10,200) — Kershaw has been as good as it gets early in 2022 as the Dodgers ace will check in with a 1.80 ERA going into start No. 6. He allowed 1 or fewer runs in four of his first five starts heading into a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CLE ($6,300) — The Minnesota Twins designated hitter is one of the top home run hitters in the MLB, though he has gone hitless in his last three games, spanning a total of 9 at-bats. He will get a matchup with Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale, who’s coming in with a 9.45 ERA in five starts.

Mike Trout, LAA vs. OAK ($6,200) — The Los Angeles Angels hitter remains a machine who is one of the best players you’ll ever see in this sport. He will enter with a .337 batting average and in his last two starts, he recorded 5 hits in 7 at-bats with 3 home runs. He will see Oakland Athletics starter Daulton Jeffries, who has a 5.22 ERA and struggled through his previous three starts.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Lyles, BAL vs. DET ($5,400) — The Baltimore Orioles starter has done fine on the mound so far this season, and betting against the Detroit Tigers offense has been a highly profitable way to go. Detroit scored 3 or fewer runs in all but one game in May and ranks dead last in the league in runs.

Value Hitter

Jared Walsh, LAA vs. OAK ($4,300) — The Angels first baseman has been fantastic at the plate recently, and it should continue on Friday night. Walsh went 0-for-4 last night but prior to then, he had a seven-game hitting streak with a .448 batting average with 4 home runs during that span.