MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Friday, May 13

We go over some of the top DFS plays and values on DraftKings for Friday’s main slate.

By Erik Buchinger
Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The MLB has every team scheduled to hit the field on Friday night, and the main DraftKings DFS has a 13-game slate with a significant player pool to choose from as you get ready to submit your lineups. Below is a preview of some of the top players available in addition to some value plays.

Top Pitchers

Max Scherzer, NYM vs. SEA ($10,400) — The Mets pitcher has gotten off to a strong start early on with 2.92 ERA through six starts. He gave up 10 hits and 3 runs in his last time out, but he has proven to be a pitcher you can rely on throughout his career as one of the best in the game as he goes up against the Seattle Mariners lineup.

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. PHI ($10,200) — Kershaw has been as good as it gets early in 2022 as the Dodgers ace will check in with a 1.80 ERA going into start No. 6. He allowed 1 or fewer runs in four of his first five starts heading into a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CLE ($6,300) — The Minnesota Twins designated hitter is one of the top home run hitters in the MLB, though he has gone hitless in his last three games, spanning a total of 9 at-bats. He will get a matchup with Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale, who’s coming in with a 9.45 ERA in five starts.

Mike Trout, LAA vs. OAK ($6,200) — The Los Angeles Angels hitter remains a machine who is one of the best players you’ll ever see in this sport. He will enter with a .337 batting average and in his last two starts, he recorded 5 hits in 7 at-bats with 3 home runs. He will see Oakland Athletics starter Daulton Jeffries, who has a 5.22 ERA and struggled through his previous three starts.

Value Pitcher

Jordan Lyles, BAL vs. DET ($5,400) — The Baltimore Orioles starter has done fine on the mound so far this season, and betting against the Detroit Tigers offense has been a highly profitable way to go. Detroit scored 3 or fewer runs in all but one game in May and ranks dead last in the league in runs.

Value Hitter

Jared Walsh, LAA vs. OAK ($4,300) — The Angels first baseman has been fantastic at the plate recently, and it should continue on Friday night. Walsh went 0-for-4 last night but prior to then, he had a seven-game hitting streak with a .448 batting average with 4 home runs during that span.

