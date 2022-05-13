Best MLB bets to consider for Friday, May 13

The MLB has a loaded slate for Friday night’s action with every team scheduled to take the field. With tons of money-making opportunities, I narrowed down the best best to four to consider throughout the evening.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, May 13

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their second game in a row yesterday in a 9-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. This should be an entertaining pitching matchup with Clayton Kershaw and Kyle Gibson on the mound. Let’s bet on the Dodgers to put an end to this slight losing streak as Kershaw has been fantastic early on with a 1.80 ERA in five starts.

Reds-Pirates O8 runs (-105)

The Cincinnati Reds continue to swing a hot bat, scoring at least 4 runs in their last nine games, putting up an average of 7 runs per game during that span. This is also an advantageous matchup for both offense as the Pittsburgh Pirates will start Mitch Keller, who has a 6.11 ERA in six starts, while Reds pitcher Tyler Mahle will make start No. 8 with a 6.46 ERA.

Brewers-Marlins U6.5 runs (-125)

Friday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins should feature the best pitching matchup of the day. This is a very low total, but it’s still too high. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes has a 1.86 ERA heading into start No. 7, while Pablo Lopez has a 1.00 ERA through his first six starts.

Mitch Keller O4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Even as the Reds offense is playing well in racking up plenty of runs, they still strike out quite a bit. Cincinnati strikes out the most times per game in the league, and Keller has been an average strikeout thrower during his career, but he has a decent shot to surpass this total if he is able to stay in the game long enough.

