Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, May 13

Happy Friday! Let’s start the weekend off right by highlighting some good stack opportunities for your DraftKings MLB contests tonight. There are 13 games on the evening’s main slate.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, May 13.

Mike Trout, $6,200

Shohei Ohtani, $6,100

Taylor Ward, $5,600

Brandon Marsh, $4,400

Jared Walsh, $4,300

Try a DFS stack with the lineup that leads MLB in runs, home runs and OPS. That’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking you can get only here!

Seriously, this is an extremely tall order for young RHP Daulton Jefferies, who began the year well, but has given up 15 earned runs in his past three starts (14 innings). In Jefferies’ previous two starts, opponents have hit .383 against him. You know about Ohtani, Trout and, by this point, Ward. But Brandon Marsh has tallied double-digit DK points in four of his past seven games. Walsh looks underpriced at just $4,300.

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians, 8:10 p.m. ET

Jorge Polanco, $4,300

Luis Arraez, $4,100

Max Kepler, $3,600

Royce Lewis, $2,300

The Guardians’ Aaron Civale was an above-average starting pitcher last year, but this one is off to an awful start. His “best” start was probably his most recent one, but he still allowed four runs in 5.2 innings. Most of his metrics are on the wrong side of league average, especially his barrel rate, which is the seventh-highest among all pitchers with at least 50 batted ball events. Byron Buxton ($6,300) is obviously the marquee name here, but considering his price and his recent hip injury, I don’t love him tonight. I would instead start a Twins stack with Polanco, whose bat has heated up over the past couple of weeks.

C.J. Cron, $5,800

Connor Joe, $5,400

Charlie Blackmon, $4,900

Jose Iglesias, $4,500

I hate to do this to Zack Greinke, who is my favorite player of the past decade, but his present-day self isn’t made to survive a trip to Coors Field. Greinke has struck out only 10 batters in 33.2 innings. Batters have an expected average of .322 against him. Pitching to contact is usually a poor strategy in Denver, so a Rockies stack makes a lot of sense.