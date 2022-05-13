How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for May 13 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens with a new live episode coming from Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township, PA.

Wrestlemania Backlash is in the rearview with the pay-per-view taking place this past Sunday. We now begin the march towards the Hell in a Cell ppv next month and we’ll see how the blue brand proceeds tonight.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, May 13th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: FOX

Live stream: FOX.com/live or FOX Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Ronda Rousey is the new Smackdown Women’s Champion as she successfully made Charlotte Flair say I Quit in their highly physical title encounter at Backlash. In the days after the PPV, Flair was declared “out indefinitely”, indicating that she’ll be getting the next few months off tv. So that leaves the question of who will be in line for Rousey as she begins her championship reign. There has been online speculation that this would be the perfect spot for Bayley to make her long anticipated return after suffering an ACL tear last summer. We shall see.

Also in the women’s division, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will put their titles on the line tonight when going toe-to-toe with Shayna Baszler and Natalya. This program has heated up on Smackdown over the past few weeks and one has to wonder the direction for both teams moving forward following this bout.

The Bloodline managed to prevail in the Backlash main event on Sunday, putting down the team of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in a fun six-man tag team match. The original plan for the ppv was to do a tag team title unification match between the Usos and RK-Bro and the Raw champs didn’t forget, declaring that they were coming to Smackdown tonight to request for it to happen. Will we see these two teams finally collide at Hell in a Cell?