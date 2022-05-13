Opening odds for each 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football matchup

The 2022 NFL season is just four months away. The league released the full schedule this week, putting real, live games just far enough out to tempt football starved fans. As usual, the league has a trio of weekly primetime offerings, and the crown jewel of the lot is NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This year’s SNF schedule already features what look like more than a few games that should be appointment viewing. And with flex scheduling, the look of things could change by the time we get into the back half of the season.
Things get off to a good start with a Sunday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The Bucs are probably the way to go here if you’re betting, but things have a tendency to get weird in the opening week of the season.
The Bucs are back in primetime for Week 4 with a Super Bowl LV rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite it being early season, that one should have all the trappings of January football, except for snow.
It’d be a surprise to see the Week 15 matchup get flexed out of the primetime spot. That one features the Raiders and new head coach Josh McDaniels going up against his old team, the Patriots. Both of those squads should be pretty good this year too, so expect some gamesmanship in that one.
Sunday Night Football opening odds
Week 1: Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Cowboys +115
Week 2: Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Packers -7.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Packers -350, Bears +270
Week 3: 49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: 49ers +115, Broncos -135
Week 4: Chiefs at Bucs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115
Week 5: Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Ravens -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bengals +100, Ravens -120
Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Cowboys -110, Eagles -110
Week 7: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Steelers +155, Dolphins -180
Week 8: Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Bills -4
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Packers +160, Bills -190
Week 9: Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Chiefs -5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Titans +190, Chiefs -235
Week 10: Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chargers -110, 49ers -110
Week 11: Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Bengals -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bengals -140, Steelers +120
Week 12: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Packers -110, Eagles -110
Week 13: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Cowboys -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Colts +115, Cowboys -135
Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chiefs -110, Broncos -110
Week 15: Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Raiders -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Patriots +130, Raiders -150
Week 16: Bucs at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Cardinals +115
Week 17: Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Point spread: Chargers -1.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Rams +110, Chargers -130
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.