Opening odds for each 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football matchup

The 2022 NFL season is just four months away. The league released the full schedule this week, putting real, live games just far enough out to tempt football starved fans. As usual, the league has a trio of weekly primetime offerings, and the crown jewel of the lot is NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This year’s SNF schedule already features what look like more than a few games that should be appointment viewing. And with flex scheduling, the look of things could change by the time we get into the back half of the season.

Things get off to a good start with a Sunday night matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. The Bucs are probably the way to go here if you’re betting, but things have a tendency to get weird in the opening week of the season.

The Bucs are back in primetime for Week 4 with a Super Bowl LV rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite it being early season, that one should have all the trappings of January football, except for snow.

It’d be a surprise to see the Week 15 matchup get flexed out of the primetime spot. That one features the Raiders and new head coach Josh McDaniels going up against his old team, the Patriots. Both of those squads should be pretty good this year too, so expect some gamesmanship in that one.

Sunday Night Football opening odds

Week 1: Bucs at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Cowboys +115

Week 2: Bears at Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Packers -350, Bears +270

Week 3: 49ers at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: 49ers +115, Broncos -135

Week 4: Chiefs at Bucs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Chiefs +115

Week 5: Bengals at Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Ravens -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bengals +100, Ravens -120

Week 6: Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Cowboys -110, Eagles -110

Week 7: Steelers at Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Steelers +155, Dolphins -180

Week 8: Packers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bills -4

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Packers +160, Bills -190

Week 9: Titans at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Chiefs -5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Titans +190, Chiefs -235

Week 10: Chargers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chargers -110, 49ers -110

Week 11: Bengals at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bengals -140, Steelers +120

Week 12: Packers at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Packers -110, Eagles -110

Week 13: Colts at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Cowboys -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Colts +115, Cowboys -135

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chiefs -110, Broncos -110

Week 15: Patriots at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Raiders -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Patriots +130, Raiders -150

Week 16: Bucs at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Cardinals +115

Week 17: Rams at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Rams +110, Chargers -130

