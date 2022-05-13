Opening odds for each 2022 NFL Monday Night Football matchup

While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season was released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. Most fans are eager to see their teams full schedule, but the big prime time games are exciting to see as well. Below, we’ll take a look at every Monday Night Football matchup and the odds.

Week 1, newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos will travel to his old home to take on the Seattle Seahawks. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are currently a 4-point favorite with their moneyline odds sitting at -190, while the Seahawks moneyline odds are at +160. This is expected to be a rebuilding season for Seattle, so this will be a good a difficult Week 1 matchup for them.

Monday Night Football opening odds

Week 1: Broncos vs. Seahawks

Point spread: Broncos -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Broncos -190, Seahawks +160

Week 2: Titans vs. Bills

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Titans +250, Bills -320

Week 2: Vikings vs. Eagles

Point spread: Eagles -2.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Vikings +115, Eagles -135

Week 3: Cowboys vs. Giants

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Cowboys -140, Eagles +120

Week 4: Rams vs. 49ers

Point spread: Rams -1

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100

Week 5: Raiders vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Raiders +165, Chiefs -195

Week 6: Broncos vs. Chargers

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Broncos +140, Chargers -160

Week 7: Bears vs. Patriots

Point spread: Patriots -5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Bears +190, Patriots -235

Week 8: Bengals vs. Browns

Point spread: TBA

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints

Point spread: Ravens -1

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Ravens -120, Saints +100

Week 10: Commanders vs. Eagles

Point spread: Eagles -3.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Commanders +150, Eagles -170

Week 11: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: 49ers -135, Cardinals +115

Week 12: Steelers vs. Colts

Point spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Steelers +175, Colts -210

Week 13: Saints vs. Buccaneers

Point spread: Bucs -6.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Saints +225, Bucs -280

Week 14: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Patriots +115, Cardinals -135

Week 15: Rams vs. Packers

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Rams -110, Packers -110

Week 16: Chargers vs. Colts

Point spread: Chargers -1

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Chargers -120, Colts +100

Week 17: Bills vs. Bengals

Point spread: pk

Point total: TBA

Moneyline: Bills -110, Bengals -110

