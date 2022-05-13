Opening odds for each 2022 NFL Monday Night Football matchup

While the 2022 NFL season is still months away, the full schedule for the season was released Thursday, May 22 at 8:00 PM on NFL Network. Most fans are eager to see their teams full schedule, but the big prime time games are exciting to see as well. Below, we’ll take a look at every Monday Night Football matchup and the odds.
Week 1, newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos will travel to his old home to take on the Seattle Seahawks. On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are currently a 4-point favorite with their moneyline odds sitting at -190, while the Seahawks moneyline odds are at +160. This is expected to be a rebuilding season for Seattle, so this will be a good a difficult Week 1 matchup for them.
Monday Night Football opening odds
Week 1: Broncos vs. Seahawks
Point spread: Broncos -4
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Broncos -190, Seahawks +160
Week 2: Titans vs. Bills
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Titans +250, Bills -320
Week 2: Vikings vs. Eagles
Point spread: Eagles -2.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Vikings +115, Eagles -135
Week 3: Cowboys vs. Giants
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Cowboys -140, Eagles +120
Week 4: Rams vs. 49ers
Point spread: Rams -1
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Rams -120, 49ers +100
Week 5: Raiders vs. Chiefs
Point spread: Chiefs -4.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Raiders +165, Chiefs -195
Week 6: Broncos vs. Chargers
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Broncos +140, Chargers -160
Week 7: Bears vs. Patriots
Point spread: Patriots -5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Bears +190, Patriots -235
Week 8: Bengals vs. Browns
Point spread: TBA
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: TBA
Week 9: Ravens vs. Saints
Point spread: Ravens -1
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Ravens -120, Saints +100
Week 10: Commanders vs. Eagles
Point spread: Eagles -3.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Commanders +150, Eagles -170
Week 11: 49ers vs. Cardinals
Point spread: 49ers -2.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: 49ers -135, Cardinals +115
Week 12: Steelers vs. Colts
Point spread: Colts -4.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Steelers +175, Colts -210
Week 13: Saints vs. Buccaneers
Point spread: Bucs -6.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Saints +225, Bucs -280
Week 14: Patriots vs. Cardinals
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Patriots +115, Cardinals -135
Week 15: Rams vs. Packers
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Rams -110, Packers -110
Week 16: Chargers vs. Colts
Point spread: Chargers -1
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Chargers -120, Colts +100
Week 17: Bills vs. Bengals
Point spread: pk
Point total: TBA
Moneyline: Bills -110, Bengals -110
