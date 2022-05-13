How to watch Rangers vs. Penguins in Game 6 via live online stream

TNT will host Friday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

The Rangers lived to fight another day on Wednesday, taking down the Penguins 5-3 in Game 5 to stave off elimination and make the series 3-2. Tied 3-3 in the third period, Filip Chytil scored off a power play early in the frame to break the tie and put the Rangers on top. Ryan Lindgren tacked on the final goal in final minute to provide the exclamation point.

The big story for Game 6 is Penguins captain Sidney Crosby being declared out with an upper-body injury. He took a high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in the second period of Game 5 on Wednesday and didn’t return.

Rangers vs. Penguins

Date: Friday, May 13

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.