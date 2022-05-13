Opening odds for Week 1 Seahawks vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football

ESPN’s Monday Night Football kicks off with a big storyline, featuring a Week 1 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. Two teams from different conferences only see each other every few years, so we were fortunate that these two teams will tangle in 2022. Why? Because former Seahawks franchise quarterback Russell Wilson is now leading the Broncos after an offseason trade.

It’s a reunion game for quarterback Drew Lock too, who went from Denver to Seattle in the Wilson trade. But that’s the B plot for this one.

Just how much revenge there will be remains to be seen. The Seahawks have entered an unspoken rebuilding period, churning the roster that once had them playing for the top of the NFC West. The Broncos were pretty loaded prior to dealing for Wilson; they were just missing a bona fide franchise quarterback. Now, they should be among the AFC’s more serious Super Bowl aspirants.

Seahawks vs. Broncos (lines by DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Broncos -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Broncos -190, Seahawks +160

Early pick: Broncos

Early season games are always kind of hard to get a handle on, since sometime teams are shaking off the rust from camp and the preseason, where the starters rarely see the field. So, these Week 1 games could go any which way but loose. Still, the smart bet here is on the Broncos to win with a comfortable margin.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.