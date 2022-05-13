Opening odds for Week 1 Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football

The NFL released their full schedule Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM EST. As it’s no surprise, there are some exciting matchups for Week 1 to get the season started. One of those matchups is a rematch from last season’s opening game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers.

After winning the NFC East division in 2021, the Cowboys seemed to have taken a step back this offseason. They lost Amari Cooper in a trade with the Browns and Randy Gregory as he elected to sign with the Broncos over the Cowboys in free agency. Expect the Cowboys to struggle a bit more this season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got great news when they found out Tom Brady would be coming back for another season just a few weeks after retiring. With that, Bruce Arians also moved into a front office role and the Buccaneers promoted Todd Bowles to head coach. While they lost a few pieces to their offensive line, they acquired Shaq Mason who is a proven guard. That will be an upgrade for their offensive line and he has some chemistry with Brady.

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Cowboys +115

Early pick: Buccaneers -2.5

In what could be Tom Brady’s last season, the Buccaneers need to go out on top. It all starts in Week 1 with a weaker Cowboys team than usual. This one will likely be a high scoring game, but I don't expect the Cowboys to be able to keep pace with the Bucs. Look for the Buccaneers to pull away late and win by 2+ scores.

