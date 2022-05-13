How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the May 13th episode

AEW returns to your televisions tonight with another episode of Rampage on TNT. This show was taped after Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, so as always, beware of spoilers.

Like last week, this evening’s show will have a special start time of 5:30 p.m. ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs later in the evening. As usual, four matches are scheduled for today’s show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, May 13th

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will continue this evening on the women’s side as Ruby Soho will go toe-to-toe with Riho in a quarterfinal showdown. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face either Kris Statlander or Red Velvet.

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will be in action tonight as he’ll defend his title against Frankie Kazarian. Also on the show, Shawn Spears will go one-on-one with Bear Boulder and Death Triangle will be in trios action against The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen.