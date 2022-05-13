Why is AEW Rampage starting at a different time tonight?

AEW will come with a new episode of Rampage on TNT tonight and it air at a special time of 5:30 p.m. ET instead of its usual start time of 10 p.m. ET.

This is the second week in a row that Rampage has been bumped up from its normal time and once again, the change is directly a result of TNT’s coverage of the NHL playoffs. The network will have a doubleheader featuring the New York Rangers facing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first game at 7 p.m. ET and the Calgary Flames facing the Dallas Stars in the second game at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both will be pivotal Game 6’s for their respective series and obviously takes priority over a taped episode of AEW’s B-show.

AEW’s primary broadcast partner Turner carries both the NBA and NHL playoffs on their flagship networks so these moves come with the territory for the wrestling promotion around this time of the year.